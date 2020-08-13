https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/corrupt-atlanta-da-paul-howard-wiped-election-charging-police-officer-murder-rayshard-brooks-death/

Fulton County District Attorney Paul L. Howard, Jr. announced charges in June in the death of Rayshard Brooks at a Wendy’s restaurant in Atlanta.

Brooks was killed by police after driving under the influence, resisting arrest, wrestling with the police, punching one officer in the face, stealing the officer’s taser and then firing on the arresting officers.

DA Howard, Jr. said officials spoke to three witnesses and reviewed eight videos of the attempted arrest and shooting.

Eleven charges were announced including felony murder by the officer involved in the shooting of Rayshard Brooks.

And then he added this: Rayshard Brooks was never notified he was under arrest(?)

DA Howard said Brooks was calm and cordial!

Fulton Co. DA: Prosecutors issue warrants in deadly shooting of #RayshardBrooks.

“Mr. Brooks was calm, he was cordial and really displayed a cooperative nature.” Prosecutors say he followed every instruction for 41 minutes and 17 seconds.@nbcbayarea — Christine Ni (@christineniSF) June 17, 2020

He must have watched the wrong video.

DA Howard charged the officer who shot Brooks with felony murder and other charges.

Howard conducted a theatrical press conference announcing criminal charges before the Georgia Bureau of Investigation completed an investigation of the shooting. He then audaciously used images from the shooting in his re-election campaign advertisements.

But DA Paul Howard is not without scandal.

The Fulton County District Attorney is under investigation for funneling at least $140,000 in Atlanta funds to supplement his own salary.

On Tuesday Fani Willis defeated Paul Howard with nearly 73 percent of the vote.

