The United States recently banned the Chinese-owned WeChat and TikTok apps, sanctioned officials and a giant PLA-affiliated company for human rights abuses in Xinjiang, and made moves to crack down on Chinese companies listed on U.S. stock exchanges that don’t comply with U.S. audit standards.

By linking trade with human rights, the United States is taking the lead in a global reset of relations with China, says Curtis Ellis, policy director of America First Policies.

This is American Thought Leaders 🇺🇸, and I’m Jan Jekielek.

