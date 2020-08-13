https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/dallas-soccer-star-reggie-cannon-calls-fans-disgusting-booing-chanting-usa-players-knelt-national-anthem/

Several soccer fans out of a crowd of about 3,000 in attendance booed and chanted “USA!” at an MLS game Wednesday night at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas between FC Dallas and Nashville SC as players and refs knelt in unison for the playing of the national anthem before the game. In a post-game press conference, Dallas star Reggie Cannon went off on fans for chanting “USA!” and booing the players, calling the fans “disgusting” and whining that his team has been through “absolute hell” the past six months because of the pandemic. Cannon ranted for over two minutes about the booing of the players for kneeling in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Cannon said the league had turned down a request by players to not play the anthem. Dallas lost 1-0.

Excerpts from Cannon’s rant attacking booing fans:

“I think it was disgusting. I think it was absolutely disgusting. You got fans booing you for people taking a stand for what they believe in and millions of other people support this cause…”

“Unfortunately it was played during these times when we asked for the anthem not to be played. It pissed me off that you can’t even have support from your own fans in your own stadium. It’s baffling to me…”

“…The last six months have been absolute hell for us. Absolute hell. Because We have to watch other people play soccer, and we’re just sitting home unfortunately contracting COVID from the unfortunate situations that we were put in…”

“We had someone chanting “USA!” when they don’t understand what kneeling means…”

Video part one:

I asked @ReggieCannon15 about this moment, and how we felt to have his fans booing them and throwing objects as a result. This was his response: https://t.co/UrY8U4Ofrz pic.twitter.com/OZWaBpP1BR — Angel Madison Franco (@angelmadison_) August 13, 2020

Part two:

(Had to split because of twitter) Part 2: pic.twitter.com/O4gc0ofsCH — Angel Madison Franco (@angelmadison_) August 13, 2020

Text of remarks:

Full Reggie quote on tonight’s indecent regarding some crowd behavior. pic.twitter.com/aD681hMn1F — Nico (@nicomx18) August 13, 2020

There is also a report a fan was ejected for throwing a bottle of water (or beer) while the players were kneeling:

Right, a small handful of “people” booed – such morons can go do one. pic.twitter.com/qQ0vg22YkF — Oscar Carter 🌹🐍 (@Krosswise5) August 13, 2020

Dude wearing a cowboy hat DURING THE NATIONAL ANTHEM throws a beer because players are kneeling during the national anthem….. — SadFCDFans (@sadfcdfans) August 13, 2020

The coup de grace – a Black security guard got him up out of there. 😊 pic.twitter.com/VBvtbu7cud — Oscar Carter 🌹🐍 (@Krosswise5) August 13, 2020

