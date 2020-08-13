https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/democrat-rule-minneapolis-requires-owners-business-destroyed-riots-pay-remaining-2020-taxes-will-offer-permit-remove-burned-remains/

Protests erupted in late May and into June after a Minneapolis police officer killed a black man named George Floyd using excessive force during an arrest.

Looters busted windows and raided a Target store then moved on to an AutoZone.

The AutoZone was completely engulfed in flames.

An entire block in south Minneapolis was set on fire!

Minneapolis the morning after riots and fires looked eerie.

WATCH:

More than 1,500 businesses and buildings were damaged or destroyed in the George Floyd riots.

Now the city of Minneapolis is requiring the owners of businesses destroyed in the riots to pay their remaining taxes for 2020 before they will issue them a permit to clean up the remains of their former businesses.

Democrats allowed the riots and violence and now the business owners have to pay for it.

