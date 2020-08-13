https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/democrat-rule-minneapolis-requires-owners-business-destroyed-riots-pay-remaining-2020-taxes-will-offer-permit-remove-burned-remains/

Protests erupted in late May and into June after a Minneapolis police officer killed a black man named George Floyd using excessive force during an arrest.

Looters busted windows and raided a Target store then moved on to an AutoZone.

The AutoZone was completely engulfed in flames.

An entire block in south Minneapolis was set on fire!

This building is burning to the ground in Minneapolis. The whole block is on fire. There are homes nearby. Looting is still on-going. #BlackLivesMatter #GeorgeFloyd #antifa pic.twitter.com/dc75bAt48s — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 28, 2020

Minneapolis the morning after riots and fires looked eerie.

WATCH:

Morning after the protests and riots in Minneapolis of the police killing George Floyd. It’s eerie pic.twitter.com/UVF2ltmL7E — Max Nesterak (@maxnesterak) May 28, 2020

More than 1,500 businesses and buildings were damaged or destroyed in the George Floyd riots.

“By Thursday morning, what had been an active construction site was reduced to a pile of smoldering ashes atop what was left of the concrete first-floor space.” The rioters in Minneapolis destroyed what could have been homes for 189 low-income families. https://t.co/dNLBU3IaEg pic.twitter.com/OPpsAnnRXb — Brian Patrick Eha 💥 (@brianeha) May 29, 2020

Now the city of Minneapolis is requiring the owners of businesses destroyed in the riots to pay their remaining taxes for 2020 before they will issue them a permit to clean up the remains of their former businesses.

Democrats allowed the riots and violence and now the business owners have to pay for it.

Minneapolis is requiring owners of properties destroyed or damaged in the riots after George Floyd’s killing to prepay the second half of their 2020 property taxes to obtain a demolition permit. That’s leaving wreckage in place, unlike in St. Paul. https://t.co/Uz1Y6vOd7c — Star Tribune (@StarTribune) August 12, 2020

