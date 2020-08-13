https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/511959-democrats-hammer-trump-for-entertaining-false-birther-theory-about

President TrumpDonald John TrumpNew Bob Woodward book will include details of 25 personal letters between Trump and Kim Jong Un On The Money: Pelosi, Mnuchin talk but make no progress on ending stalemate | Trump grabs ‘third rail’ of politics with payroll tax pause | Trump uses racist tropes to pitch fair housing repeal to ‘suburban housewife’ Biden commemorates anniversary of Charlottesville ‘Unite the Right’ rally: ‘We are in a battle for the soul of our nation’ MORE on Thursday drew swift backlash after he declined to disavow a baseless and racist conspiracy theory that Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisCandidates on Biden’s VP list were asked what they thought Trump would nickname them as part of process: report Bass on filling Harris’s Senate spot: ‘I’ll keep all my options open’ Election security advocates see strong ally in Harris MORE (D-Calif.) would not be eligible to serve as vice president.

Trump at a news conference was asked about an op-ed in Newsweek that was shared by an adviser to his campaign that raised the possibility Harris, who was born in Oakland, Calif., to immigrant parents, does not meet the requirements to hold the office.

The president, who spent much of then-President Obama’s time in office pushing the racist and unfounded “birther theory” that he was not born in the United States, said he had “no idea” if Harris was ineligible to run for vice president.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I just heard that. I heard it today, that she doesn’t meet the requirements,” he said. “And by the way, the lawyer that wrote that piece is a very highly qualified, talented lawyer.”

“I have no idea if that’s right. I would have assumed the Democrats would have checked that out before she gets chosen to run for vice president,” he continued. “I don’t know about it. I just heard about it. I’ll take a look.”

Trump was referencing a Newsweek column by John Eastman, a conservative attorney who called into question the citizenship status of Harris’s parents at the time of her birth. The column was retweeted by Jenna Ellis, a Trump campaign adviser.

Harris is eligible to hold the office of vice president. She is the first woman of color to be named to a major party’s presidential ticket.

Democrats and some Trump critics were quick to hammer the president for entertaining the conspiracy theory about the senator.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Donald Trump was the national leader of the grotesque, racist birther movement with respect to President Obama and has sought to fuel racism and tear our nation apart on every single day of his presidency,” said Andrew Bates, a spokesman for the Biden campaign. “So it’s unsurprising, but no less abhorrent, that as Trump makes a fool of himself straining to distract the American people from the horrific toll of his failed coronavirus response that his campaign and their allies would resort to wretched, demonstrably false lies in their pathetic desperation.”

Democratic lawmakers quickly piled on, accusing Trump of trafficking in racism.

“White supremacy is a belief system based on the idea that ppl of color, esp Black ppl, are fundamentally illegitimate as equal citizens or human beings,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezOcasio-Cortez’s 2nd grade teacher tells her ‘you’ve got this’ ahead of DNC speech New poll shows Markey with wide lead over Kennedy in Massachusetts Ocasio-Cortez celebrates ‘squad’ primary victories: ‘The people triumphed’ MORE (D-N.Y.) tweeted. “Calling into question the citizenship of elected officials of color, esp when the answer is obvious, is one way it manifests.”

“Oh look, @realDonaldTrump doubling down on racism again, this time a repeat of his racist birther stuff,” Rep. Ted Lieu Ted W. LieuCalifornia Democrats back Yang after he expresses disappointment over initial DNC lineup GOP official says Elizabeth Warren ‘endorses voter fraud’ after joke about Bailey voting for Biden Milley confirms soldiers deployed to DC amid unrest were given bayonets MORE (D-Calif.) tweeted. “That’s the only thing @POTUS has left: racial grievance politics. He failed at the economy. He failed at the pandemic. He failed at health care.He’s going to lose in Nov.”

“Trump’s birtherism was racist in 2011. Trump’s birtherism is racist in 2020. It really is that simple,” Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) tweeted.

Meghan McCain Meghan Marguerite McCainJerry Falwell Jr. placed on indefinite leave Falwell Jr. apologizes for viral vacation photo: ‘Just in good fun’ Prominent conservatives question Jerry Falwell Jr. vacation photo MORE, who has been an ardent Trump critic, called the conspiracy theory part of a “gross, dark trend in American politics about birth qualification which is all clear and obvious.” She noted that her father, the late Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainTrump rips Bill Maher as ‘exhausted, gaunt and weak’ The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – The choice: Biden-Harris vs. Trump-Pence Sarah Palin offers Harris advice: ‘Don’t get muzzled’ MORE (R-Ariz.), faced similar attacks because he was born on a military base.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

