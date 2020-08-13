https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/alexandria-ocasio-cortez-aoc-dnc-convention/2020/08/13/id/981933

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., will have just 60 seconds to deliver her speech at the Democratic National Convention next week.

The 30-year-old firebrand will record the address remotely ahead of time, Business Insider reported.

She responded to the news by tweeting a poem once read on the House floor by the late Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md.:

“‘I only have a minute.

Sixty seconds in it.

Forced upon me, I did not choose it,

But I know that I must use it.

Give account if I abuse it.

Suffer, if I lose it.

“Only a tiny little minute,

But eternity is in it.’

“- Dr. Benjamin E. Mays

(and recited by Elijah Cummings)”

Some Democrats were skeptical of Ocasio-Cortez speaking at the Aug. 17-20 event, saying it could be damaging to Joe Biden’s presidential aspirations if the Trump campaign tries to link the two. She is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America.

It was reported earlier this week, however, that Ocasio-Cortez would speak at the convention, which has a largely virtual format because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

