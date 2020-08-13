https://hannity.com/media-room/developing-fbi-investigating-mystery-shooting-at-military-helicopter-over-virginia/

‘EXTENSIVE RECORD’: Philadelphia Police Shooting Suspect Arrested 12 TIMES on Prior Gun, Assault Charges

posted by Hannity Staff – 8.15.19

The man accused of opening fire on police officers in Philadelphia Wednesday night has an “extensive” criminal record; raising serious questions on why the suspect was free after at least a dozen arrests.

“The man accused of opening fire on Philadelphia police officers, wounding six and triggering an hourslong standoff that stretched into the night, has been arrested at least a dozen times since turning 18 — a rap sheet the city’s top cop described as an ‘extensive’ criminal history,” reports Fox News.

“With his hands in the air and a police light illuminating his every movement, alleged gunman Maurice Hill, 36, surrendered to authorities just after midnight Thursday, exiting the north Philadelphia neighborhood home he’d barricaded himself in,” adds Fox.

“Many of you have found out about his history. It’s very significant. In fact, he told me on the phone, he used the word ‘extensive,’ he had an extensive criminal history and that he knew the system. This is why he was making the outlandish demands he was making,” said Police Commissioner Richard Ross.

The Philadelphia shooter should never have been allowed to be on the streets. He had a long and very dangerous criminal record. Looked like he was having a good time after his capture, and after wounding so many police. Long sentence – must get much tougher on street crime! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2019

