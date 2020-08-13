https://hannity.com/media-room/developing-fbi-investigating-mystery-shooting-at-military-helicopter-over-virginia/
‘EXTENSIVE RECORD’: Philadelphia Police Shooting Suspect Arrested 12 TIMES on Prior Gun, Assault Charges
posted by Hannity Staff – 8.15.19
The man accused of opening fire on police officers in Philadelphia Wednesday night has an “extensive” criminal record; raising serious questions on why the suspect was free after at least a dozen arrests.
“The man accused of opening fire on Philadelphia police officers, wounding six and triggering an hourslong standoff that stretched into the night, has been arrested at least a dozen times since turning 18 — a rap sheet the city’s top cop described as an ‘extensive’ criminal history,” reports Fox News.
“With his hands in the air and a police light illuminating his every movement, alleged gunman Maurice Hill, 36, surrendered to authorities just after midnight Thursday, exiting the north Philadelphia neighborhood home he’d barricaded himself in,” adds Fox.
“Many of you have found out about his history. It’s very significant. In fact, he told me on the phone, he used the word ‘extensive,’ he had an extensive criminal history and that he knew the system. This is why he was making the outlandish demands he was making,” said Police Commissioner Richard Ross.
“The Philadelphia shooter should never have been allowed to be on the streets. He had a long and very dangerous criminal record. Looked like he was having a good time after his capture, and after wounding so many police. Long sentence – must get much tougher on street crime!” posted the President.
ACTIVE SHOOTER: Multiple Shots FIRED at YOUTUBE Headquarters in California
posted by Hannity Staff – 4.03.18
The San Bruno Police Department and the ATF confirmed Tuesday evening there is currently an active shooter situation at YouTube headquarters in California; adding they were responding to reports of multiple injuries on the social media giant’s sprawling campus.
“We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive,” tweeted the local police department.
Hospital officials confirmed to local television they have received multiple patients from the site of the shooting.
According to Fox News, the San Bruno Police Department was responding to at least 50 phone calls to 911 reporting rapid gunfire on the YouTube campus.
“Todd Sherman, who identified himself as a Product Manager at YouTube, claimed on Twitter that he was in a meeting at the building when they heard people running. He said he and others made their way to the exit and at one point when he ‘looked down’ he ‘saw blood drips on the floor and stairs.’ He said he saw authorities on the scene and added that he was now on his way home,” writes Fox.