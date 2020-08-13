https://www.theblaze.com/news/doj-yale-asian-white-discrimination

The Department of Justice accused Yale University of discriminating against Asian and white students in its enrollment policies and demanded a plan to address the disparities.

The DOJ announced the findings of a two-year investigation in a news release Thursday. The investigation was in response to complains from Asian American groups, the DOJ said.

“The Department of Justice today notified Yale University of its findings that Yale illegally discriminates against Asian American and white applicants in its undergraduate admissions process in violation of Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act,” the statement said.

The DOJ recognized that the Supreme Court has allowed for colleges to consider race in limited circumstances, but said Yale exceeded those limits.

“Yale uses race at multiple steps of its admissions process resulting in a multiplied effect of race on an applicant’s likelihood of admission, and Yale racially balances its classes,” the statement claimed.

The report found that Asians and whites have only one-10th to one-fourth the possibility of gaining admission to the university as similarly qualified African American applicants.

“Unlawfully dividing Americans into racial and ethnic blocs fosters stereotypes, bitterness, and division. It is past time for American institutions to recognize that all people should be treated with decency and respect, and without unlawful regard to the color of their skin,” said Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband for the Civil Rights Division.

The statement from the DOJ concluded by demanding a plan from university administrators to address the discriminatory practices.

‘A meritless, hasty accusation’

Yale University rejected the findings of the report in a statement and accused the DOJ of drawing a conclusion from incomplete evidence.

“Yale has cooperated fully with the DOJ’s investigation of Yale’s admissions practices. We have produced a substantial amount of information and data, and we are continuing to do so,” the statement read.

“Given our commitment to complying with federal law, we are dismayed that the DOJ has made its determination before allowing Yale to provide all the information the department requested thus far. Had the department fully received and weighed this information, it would have concluded that Yale’s practices absolutely comply with decades of Supreme Court precedent,” the statement continued.

The statement went on to say Yale was proud of its admissions policies and refused to change them based on a “meritless, hasty accusation.”

