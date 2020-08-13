http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/O1SVS_Q2eDo/

President Donald Trump on Thursday continued questioning Sen. Kamala Harris and her ability to run and win alongside former Vice President Joe Biden.

“Now you have sort of a madwoman, I call her because she was so angry, such hatred with Justice Kavanaugh,” Trump said, recalling her attacks against his Supreme Court nominee in the Senate.

The president has pursued a similar line of attacks against Harris in recent days, calling her the “meanest, most horrible, most disrespectful” person during the Kavanaugh hearings and “extraordinarily nasty.”

Trump spoke about Biden and Harris in a phone interview with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo.

He said Biden’s choice of Harris on the ticket proved the angry and radical left had seized control of the Democrat party.

“They’re angry because I beat them, they still haven’t forgotten, these are seriously ill people,” Trump said.

The president also pointed to Harris’s leftist voting record in the Senate.

“She’s radical left, she’s the most liberal person in the U.S. Senate, she’s done things that are terrible in terms of the police and the Second Amendment, and she’s a big taxer,” Trump said.

He predicted the largest economic depression since the Great Depression if Biden was elected and warned Biden’s embrace of the Green New Deal would destroy the economy.

“It’s like drawn by children … and they’re actually serious about it,” Trump said about the Green New Deal.

He warned that buildings like the Empire State Building in New York would be destroyed because of the Green New Deal’s demand for significant upgrades for energy efficiency.

“These people are crazy and this is what we’re getting and it’s amazing the way the Sleepy Joe buys in,” Trump said.

