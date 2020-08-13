https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dr-scott-atlas-joins-task-force-is-fauci-finally-out/

President Trump announces Dr. Scott Atlas is now working with the coronavirus task force. Dr. Scott Atlas has routinely appeared on #KUSINews to speak on our coronvirus response, most recently telling Americans not to panic as cases rise. Watch: https://t.co/VJvaGtTt0o pic.twitter.com/R6jEFhj9lu — KUSI News (@KUSINews) August 10, 2020

Dr. Scott Atlas is joining the White House Coronavirus Task Force. Dr. Atlas is a former chief of neuroradiology at Stanford University Medical Center and a senior fellow at Stanford’s Hoover Institution.

Before joining the team, Atlas penned an op-ed in The Hill that showed his approach to the coronavirus outbreak is much different than that of Anthony “Chicken Little” Fauci, who favors draconian lockdowns and now wants people to wear goggles to avoid getting a virus that most people recover from easily.

