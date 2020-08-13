https://www.dailywire.com/news/far-left-meltdown-democrats-severely-limit-aocs-speaking-role-at-convention

The Democrat Party is giving Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) 60 seconds to speak at the Democratic National Convention next week, triggering the far-left.

“Ocasio-Cortez will be given just 60 seconds to deliver a pre-recorded message at the Democratic National Convention next week,” The New York Post reported. “The party’s progressive firebrand has been afforded the limited role while Democrats like Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, will get to deliver live, virtual speeches at the coronavirus-revamped event.”

“I only have a minute.

Sixty seconds in it.

Forced upon me, I did not choose it,

But I know that I must use it.

Give account if I abuse it.

Suffer, if I lose it. Only a tiny little minute,

But eternity is in it.” – Dr. Benjamin E. Mays

(and recited by Elijah Cummings) 💜 https://t.co/ul9CE7NriV — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 12, 2020

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

