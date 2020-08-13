https://www.newsweek.com/fda-announces-new-deadly-toxin-found-hand-sanitizers-adding-recalls-1524759

It’s been almost two months since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) began recalls of hand sanitizers because certain products contained methanol, also know as wood alcohol. Since then, more than 100 hand sanitizers have been recalled.

The FDA on Wednesday announced another toxin that can be as deadly as methanol. That toxin is called 1-propanol, which can depress the central nervous system. The FDA stated some products are labeled to contain ethanol or isopropyl alcohol, but have tested positive for 1-propanol contamination.

“The agency urges consumers not to use these 1-propanol-contaminated products and has expanded its do-not-use list of hand sanitizers … that are or may be contaminated with 1-propanol, in addition to other hand sanitizers the agency is urging consumers not to use,” the FDA said in a statement.

Consumers who have any products on the do-not-use list, or potentially has methanol or 1-propanol, should quit using them immediately and get rid of them through a hazardous waste container. The agency recommends to not wash them down the drain.

The FDA said the biggest issues with the products are young children accidentally ingesting the toxin, or adults and adolescents who drink it as a substitute for alcohol. On animal tests, 1-propanol is 2 to 4 times as potent to the central nervous system as ethanol—or normal alcohol.

A person takes from a bottle of hydroalcoholic hand sanitizer on March 5, 2020. The FDA has recalled more than 100 hand sanitizers that contain methanol, and now the agency says 1-propanol is another toxin found in hand sanitizers. Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images

Symptoms of exposure to 1-propanol include confusion, decreased consciousness, and slowed pulse and breathing. Anyone who has come in contact with a product containing 1-propanol and begins feeling any of these symptoms should seek immediate care to treat potential 1-propanol poisoning.

Though hand sanitizer is commonly recommended to help keep your hands clean while in public—or even inside your home—so many of them have been discovered to have methanol, which can be toxic if either ingested or infiltrated wrongly through skin. The introduction of 1-propanol is another way the FDA is warning consumers of the dangers of products on the market.

For people wanting to continuously stay clean, the FDA and CDC recommend that you wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds—as needed, or several times a day—and to practice good hygiene. Hand sanitizers are recommended while in public, as long as the product contains at least 60 percent ethanol.

The FDA has advised people to not use certain hand sanitizers that are manufactured in Mexico.

Hand sanitizers became a hot commodity as spreading of COVID-19 during the global pandemic led to fears, shutdowns and more awareness of cleanliness.

“FDA remains vigilant and will continue to take action when quality issues arise with hand sanitizers,” it said. “Additionally, the agency is concerned with false and misleading claims for hand sanitizers, for example that they can provide prolonged protection such as 24-hours against viruses including COVID-19, since there is no evidence to support these claims.”

Here’s a list of hand sanitizers the FDA says to not use:

The FDA encourages health care professionals, consumers and patients to report adverse events or quality problems experienced with the use of hand sanitizers to FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program (please provide the agency with as much information as possible to identify the product).

