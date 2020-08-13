https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/birtherism-tammy-duckworth-vetting-vp-pick/2020/08/13/id/981973

Joe Biden’s campaign team feared a selection of Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., as his running mate could touch off a new round of birtherism.

New York magazine reported that the concerns were heightened during the time Biden’s staff vetted Duckworth.

She was born in Bangkok to an immigrant mother and a U.S. Department of Defense father. And Politico reported that her supporters expected Republicans would attempt to exploit that fact.

Duckworth lost both her legs fighting for the U.S. in Iraq.

New York magazine noted that Barack Obama, while president, was dogged by conspiracy theories that he wasn’t really born in the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

