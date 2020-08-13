https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/KamalaHarris-california-joebiden-campaign/2020/08/13/id/982051

Kamala Harris, Joe Biden’s new running mate, has yet to pay a debt of more $1.1 million that she accumulated from an unsuccessful 2020 presidential run, according to the Federal Election Commission.

The California senator brought in roughly $39 million in fundraising during her bid in 2019 and spent $40 million. After her campaign ended, it had only $116,380 in the bank by the end of June.

Last December, Harris stopped her campaign once her numbers fell and fundraising dried up.

By the end of June, the campaign owed $523,883 to international law firm Perkins Coie LLP and $160,702 to private security company TorchStone Global LLC.

Harris also owed $92,4087 to California political consulting firm SCRB Strategies.

The report showed that federal law requires Harris’ campaign to pay off this debt before she can officially end her presidential run.

Donors have contributed slightly more than $48,000 to her campaign this year.

The report noted that the campaign can’t be shuttered until all debts are paid under federal law.

Meanwhile, Biden has raised $26 million in a day after announcing her selection, and it can donate up to $2,000 to that debt. The Democratic National Committee can contribute $5,000.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

