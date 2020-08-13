https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/why-is-silver-gold-crashing-again-something-big-is-happening/

by Josh Sigurdson with Tim Picciott via World Alternative Media

Josh Sigurdson talks with Tim Picciott, The Liberty Advisor about the latest collapse in silver and gold prices as we see obvious signs of massive market manipulation as per usual.

While the future looks great for silver and gold, the price of silver and gold is falling substantially following near record highs over the past months. From one perspective this seems absolutely healthy for the market considering its rallies, but on the other end, this appears to be a massively manipulated correction likely caused by major banks spoofing the markets, something they’ve been known to do for quite some time.

In fact, many of the big banks have already been caught red-handed and charged in court for spoofing gold and silver markets, trying to turn a wealth insurance into an investment for the sole purpose of making money fast off of the ETFs and other stocks.

As the Federal Reserve pumps incredible amounts of currency into the stock market trying to keep the bubble afloat, long term people will choose that which insures their wealth.

