https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/feds-put-white-males-reeducation-camp/

A filmmaker and policy researcher has posted online a series of documents showing how the federal government required “white men” who work at Sandia National Laboratories to learn how to “deconstruct their white male culture.”

“Whatever the Hell that means,” commented Twitchy, which monitors and comments on the Twitter social media platform.

Christopher Rufo, who describes himself as a graduate of Georgetown University with appearances on NPR, CNN, ABC, CBS and FOX, posted on social media documents about the training, explaining, “The federal government’s premier nuclear research lab hosted a 3-day reeducation camp for ‘white males,’ with the goal of exposing their ‘white privilege’ and deconstructing ‘while male culture.”

Twitchy said, “Darn those white guys and their white whiteness! Apparently Sandia National Laboratories (which designs our nuclear weapons) decided they needed to reeducate the white men who work there in order to deconstruct their white male culture.”

TRENDING: Unnerving: ‘Occupy’ radicals now plan ‘White House siege’

The federal government’s premier nuclear research lab hosted a 3-day reeducation camp for “white males,” with the goal of exposing their “white privilege” and deconstructing “white male culture.” Here are the leaked documents from the race-segregated, taxpayer-funded session.👇 — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) August 12, 2020

The documents posted online included a list of participants, but the names were blacked out.

Last year, Sandia National Laboratories—which designs America’s nuclear weapons—sent its white male executives to the La Posada luxury resort to undergo a mandatory training called “White Men’s Caucus on Eliminating Racism, Sexism, and Homophobia in Organizations.” pic.twitter.com/fcxlWrKD4d — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) August 12, 2020

And Rufo noted that during the opening “session,” there were “trainers” who demanded the men “make a list of associations about while male culture. The trainers write ‘white supremacists,’ ‘KKK,’ ‘Aryan Nation,’ ‘MAGA hat,’ ‘privileged,’ and ‘mass killings.'”

In the opening thought-work session, the trainers demand that the men make a list of associations about white male culture. The trainers write “white supremacists,” “KKK,” “Aryan Nation,” “MAGA hat,” “privileged,” and “mass killings.” pic.twitter.com/TUKARqvoar — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) August 12, 2020

Rufo explained, along with a page from the training session, that “The trainers insist that white males must ‘work hard to understand’ their ‘white privilege,’ ‘male privilege,’ and ‘heterosexual privilege.’ They claim that white men benefit from positive stereotypes that ‘far outweigh the Tim McVeighs and Ted Kaczynskis of white maleness.'”

The trainers insist that white males must “work hard to understand” their “white privilege,” “male privilege,” and “heterosexual privilege.” They claim that white men benefit from positive stereotypes that “far outweigh the Tim McVeighs and Ted Kaczynskis of white maleness.” pic.twitter.com/FyKW1ynz4G — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) August 12, 2020

Next, the white male employees must expose the “roots of white male culture,” which consists of “rugged individualism,” “a can-do attitude,” “hard work,” and “striving towards success”—which sound good, but are in fact “devastating” to women and POCs. pic.twitter.com/saVYdG6bHJ — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) August 12, 2020

Rufo notes the trainers make the claim that “white male culture” products “lowered qualify of life at work and home, reduced life expectancy, unproductive relationships, and high stress.”

His documentation reveals men just recite various “privilege statements” and accept “their complicity in the white male system.”

“Finally, as the reeducation camp concludes, the white males must write letters ‘direct to white women, people of color, and other groups regarding the meaning of this Caucus experience.”

Apologies included.

In a subsequent session, the white males must publicly recite a series of “white privilege statements” and “male privilege statements.” They must accept their complicity in the white male system and their role in creating oppressions. pic.twitter.com/egIchSLwWd — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) August 12, 2020

He wrote that the company leading the indoctrination is called “White Men As Full Diversity Partners.”

He explained online the reeducation program as held at the La Posada luxury resort.

“It’s time to expose this taxpayer-funded pseudoscience and rally the White House and legislators to stop these deeply divisive training sessions. My goal is simple: we must pass legislation to ‘abolish critical race theory’ in the federal government. Let’s push as far as we can,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

