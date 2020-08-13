https://trendingpolitics.com/flashback-kamala-harris-calls-18-24-year-olds-really-stupid/

On Tuesday, former Vice President and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden selected Senator Kamala Harris to serve as his VP if he gets elected in 2020.

Harris was immediately met with harsh criticism after the decision was made and rightfully so.

sponsor



An unearthed clip from 2015 shows Harris calling young voters, between the ages of 18 to 24 years old, “really stupid.” Not a good look considering Biden is already struggling with the younger demographic.

“What do we know about 18 to 24 year olds? They are really stupid… they make really bad decisions,” Kamala Harris said during an event at the Ford Foundation during her time as California Attorney General.

WATCH: (If the clip does not play, CLICK HERE)

[embedded content]

Shortly after the Biden campaign selected Harris for his VP pick, the Trump campaign released an epic campaign ad against the pair.

The Trump campaign slammed Biden, calling Harris his “political living will,” adding that he is “not that smart.”

The campaign gave Harris the nickname “Phony Harris.”

***FIGHT BACK Against Liberal Censorship. Download Our Free Trump News App***

WATCH: (IF THE VIDEO DOES NOT PLAY, CLICK HERE)

[embedded content]

Katrina Pierson with the Trump campaign released a statement shortly after Biden made the selection.

“Not long ago, Kamala Harris called Joe Biden a racist and asked for an apology she never received,” Pierson slammed. “Clearly, Phony Kamala will abandon her own morals, as well as try to bury her record as a prosecutor, in order to appease the anti-police extremists controlling the Democrat Party. In her failed attempt at running for president, Kamala Harris gleefully embraced the left’s radical manifesto, calling for trillions of dollars in new taxes and backing Bernie Sanders’ government takeover of healthcare. She is proof that Joe Biden is an empty shell being filled with the extreme agenda of the radicals on the left.”

***Get your Patriotic face masks with FREE SHIPPING today***

“Joe Biden is no moderate, and with Harris as his ‘political living will,’ he is surrendering control of our nation to the radical mob with promises to raise taxes, cut police funding, kill energy jobs, open our borders, and appease socialist dictators,” she continued. “At the ballot box, Americans will resoundingly reject the abysmal failures of Biden-Harris in favor of the America First strength of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.”

During a press conference on Tuesday, President Donald Trump spoke out about the pick, saying that Harris was his “number 1 pick” for Joe Biden.

“She was my number 1 pick. She was, as they say, because hopefully they start college football soon – she was my #1 draft pick”

“I’ve been watching her for a very long time, and I’m surprised he picked her”, Trump said.

Watch his full reaction below:

[embedded content]

***FIGHT BACK Against Liberal Censorship. Download Our Free Trump News App***

What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments below!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

