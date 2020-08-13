https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/flashback-top-3-times-kamala-harris-attacked-joe-biden-video/

Before being selected as Joe Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris repeatedly attacked Biden on various issues during a Democratic primary debate.

Harris went after Biden for allegedly opposing mandatory school busing. When Joe Biden was accused of sexual harassment, Harris stated that she believed all allegations against him. Biden and Harris also had a hostile debate exchange when they discussed their plans of health coverage.

Kamala Harris stated, “It was hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputations and career on the segregation of race in this country. And it was not only that, but you also worked with them to oppose bussing. And, you know, there was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools. And she was bussed to school every day. And that little girl was me.”

Joe Biden responsed, “It’s a mischaracterization my position across the board. I do not praise racists. That is not true. Number one. Number two, if we want to have this campaign litigated on who supports civil rights and whether I did or not, I’m happy to do that. I was a public defender. I didn’t become a prosecutor. I came out. I left a good law firm to become a public defender when in fact, when in fact. When, in fact, my city was in flames because of the assassination of Dr. King. Number one, now number two as the U.S., as excuse me, as the Vice President of the United States, I work with a man who, in fact, we worked very hard to see to it. We dealt with these issues in a major, major way. The fact is that in terms of bussing, the bussing, I never-. You would’ve been able to go to school the same exact way because it was a local decision made by your city council. That’s fine.”

TRENDING: Dallas Soccer Star Reggie Cannon Calls Fans “Disgusting” for Booing and Chanting “USA!” as Players Knelt for National Anthem

Kamala Harris responded to the allegations towards Biden, “I believe them, and I respect them being able to tell their story and have the courage to do it.“

Harris responds about her plan being a ‘have it every which way approach’ said by Vice President Biden’s campaign, “Well, they’re probably confused because they’ve not read it.”

Harris continued, “But the reality is that I have been spending time in this campaign listening to American families, listening to experts, listening to health care providers. And what I came away with is a very clear understanding that I needed to create a plan that was responsive to the needs of the American people.”

Biden responded back, “Senator’s had several plans so far. And anytime someone tells you’re going to get something good in 10 years, you should wonder why it takes 10 years. If you notice, there’s no talk about the fact that the plan in 10 years will cost three trillion dollars. You will lose your employer-based insurance. And in fact, you know, this is the single most important issue facing the public.”

Click below to watch the video!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]