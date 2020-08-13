https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/13/for-some-unknown-reason-rep-rashida-tlaib-isnt-being-completely-honest-about-the-u-s-israel-uae-peace-agreement/

Rep. Rashida Tlaib is very angry at the just signed peace agreement between the U.S., Israel and the United Arab Emirates, calling it another “Trump/Netanyahu deal” and saying “we won’t celebrate Netanyahu for not stealing land he already controls in exchange for a sweetheart business deal”:

Weird. She left out the part about UAE signing the deal. Why could that be?

It’s a real Scooby Doo mystery!

It’s a peace deal, Rashida. It’s GOOD news:

Maybe this is why?

***

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...