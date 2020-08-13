https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/franklin-graham-expresses-great-concern-dems-abortion-advocacy/

Franklin Graham, the chief of the global Christian ministry Samaritan’s Purse, says Christians should have “great concern” over the Democrat Party’s lineup in this year’s presidential election.

Because of the unqualified support for abortion from both presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden, who says he is Catholic, and his running mate, Kamala Harris, who reports being Baptist.

It had taken literally no time at all this week when Biden announced his selection of Harris, a senator who while she was attorney general in California launched a formal state attack on undercover journalists who revealed Planned Parenthood’s baby body parts for sale scheme, for pro-life groups to express their opposition.

Now, on social media, Graham expressed his doubts.

“Planned Parenthood must be rejoicing. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are labeled as the most pro-abortion presidential ticket in the history of our nation. As a follower of Jesus Christ, I am pro-life. I believe life is important, and every life is precious to God. No community has been more impacted by abortion than the African American community, and this should be a great concern to all Christians,” he wrote.

The Daily Caller News Foundation had warned, “Harris has a long history of advocating for increased abortion access and against pro-life policy: she has voted against abortion bills that protect the unborn after 20 weeks of pregnancy and voted against protecting babies born alive after failed abortions.”

While she was running her own failed campaign for the Democrat nomination for president, she vowed to codify Roe v. Wade, demand judicial nominees support Roe v. Wade, repeal the Hyde Amendment, require private insurers to cover abortion, make abortion drugs available over the counter, ban abstinence-only sex ed and give money to Planned Parenthood.

Fox News reported, “A Gallup poll from May found that almost a quarter of Democrats consider themselves pro-life, but Biden, who is Catholic, and Harris, a Baptist believer, both support abortion rights, in stark contrast to Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.”

The report noted that Kristen Day of Democrats for Life of America confirmed her group already was concerned about Biden’s abortion support, but when Harris was picked, the situation deteriorated because “her stance is even worse.”

In fact, NARAL Pro-Choice America, one of the nation’s prominent pro-abortion advocacy organizations, revealed Harris has a 100% voting record on pro-abortion policies since she took office in 2017.

