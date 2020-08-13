http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/WRy6bMMF8QY/from-the-biden-archives.php

I’m not sure whether I’m up for the tedium and torture of reviewing Joe Biden’s long sorry record and statements from 50 years in politics, let alone sharing this pain with readers, but one statement from Biden’s past illustrates well his total opportunism and sliminess.

In 1986, Biden told this to a reporter:

“Say the administration sends up Bork, and, after our investigation, he looks a lot like another Scalia. I’d have to vote for him, and if the groups tear me apart, that’s the medicine I’ll have to take. I’m not Ted Kennedy.”

Well, we know how that turned out. “The groups,” as he calls them, didn’t need to tear him apart. He capitulated to them immediately, and became Ted Kennedy’s lapdog in a demagogic attack on Robert Bork that marked a turning point in American politics for the worse. Indeed you can make the case that Biden is one of the persons most responsible for the bitter polarization we find ourselves in today.

