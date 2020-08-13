https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/officer-down-georgia-sheriffs-deputy-shot-in-ambush-undergoes-surgery/

LAMAR COUNTY, GA – Law Enforcement Today asks that you join us in continued prayer for Deputy Justyn Weaver, who was injured after receiving multiple shotgun blasts to his vehicle while responding to a suspicious person call in Milner, Georgia over the weekend.

The suspect, Donald Chandler Gordy, a 38-year-old from Barnsville, left the scene in a white truck.

While Deputy Weaver was taken to an Atlanta hospital to receive care for his injuries, Gordy headed west for Alabama. He was eventually captured by St. Clair County Sheriff’s deputies Just east of Birmingham, roughly 150 miles away from where he ambushed Weaver.

He has been charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of a fire arm during the commission of a felony and numerous charges of criminal damage to property.

He was scheduled to make his first court appearance yesterday. He waived extradition and is currently being held in the Spalding County Detention Center.

Weaver is still recovering in the hospital. The injuries he sustained were severe enough to require surgery on his left arm. But, according to the LCSO Facebook page, “he is still in good spirits.”

An account has been set up for people wanting to donate to Weaver as he recovers.

“There have been multiple inquiries about making donations for Deputy Weaver,” the LCSO wrote on Facebook. “An account has been set up to receive these donations.

Funds may be deposited directly into the Justyn Weaver Benefit Fund account at United Bank. Donations will also be accepted at the Sheriff’s Office and we will happily deliver any cards or letters you may feel led to send.

Please continue to pray for a speedy complete recovery for Deputy Weaver and thank you all for your support during this difficult time.”

According to a post on the Lamar County Sheriff’s Facebook page, Weaver recently received an award by Community Ambulance for his heroic acts in saving a mans life.

Here is the original story we shared with you on Weaver’s shooting.

MILNER, GA – We’re told he didn’t see the attack coming.

On August 8th, Lamar County Sheriff’s Deputy Justyn Weaver responded to a suspicious person call in the city of Milner.

Police are not releasing much of what happened during the incident, but what is known is that at some point the suspect, identified as Donald Gordy, opened fire on the deputy in what is being called an ambush.

The coward then fled and was later apprehended in Alabama.

Deputy Justyn Weaver continues to recover in an Atlanta hospital.Deputy Justyn Weaver responded to a call of a… Posted by Lamar County Georgia Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, August 9, 2020

Lamar Sheriff’s Office says that Weaver arrived on scene and initially did not locate anyone regarding the suspicious person complaint.

It seems that as he was preparing to leave, Gordy fired on him with what Sheriff Brad White is calling a “shotgun blast.”

Gordy then fled the scene in a white truck. Weaver was struck several times with what is believed to have been buck shot in front of 109 Moore St in Milner.

White said that Weaver sustained injuries from the gun shot(s) to his left arm, right eye, and the right side of his head. Weaver was airlifted from the scene to an Atlanta hospital for medical treatment.

Police say that the injuries that Weaver has sustained do not appear life threatening at this time.

White said:

“He’s [Weaver] doing well. He does have injuries to his face and his arm, so we’re waiting to hear back from that. He was in good spirits and was talking when I was up there.”

After the shooting, investigators turned their focus on Gordy and how to locate him. Police are not definitively saying how he was identified, but it did not take them long to do so.

Shortly after the start of the investigation, investigators were able to issue a BOLO, (be on the lookout) which would have been sent via police radio and National Crime Information computers.

When these bolo’s are issued out through NCIC, they are sent to ever police computer that is powered on in the areas in which the police are searching. The bolos are also often given by on-duty law enforcement over the police radios.

Officers were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Gordy and learned through tag readers that he was heading into Alabama. Law Enforcement authorities between Georgia and Alabama began actively looking for him on the interstate.

St. Clair law enforcement were able to locate Gordy on I-20 in Alabama. Officers were able to take him into custody without incident.

At this time, there has been no information released revealing any possible motive behind the shooting of the deputy. Gordy will be held in Alabama until the extradition process takes place. Once he is cleared for extradition, he will be sent back to Georgia to face the criminal charges.

The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office posted an update on their Facebook page:

“Deputy Justyn Weaver is recovering from his injuries to his face and left arm. We ask that you continue to pray for Deputy Weaver and his family.

Deputy Justyn Weaver has been employed with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office for 3 years. He recently received an award by Community Ambulance for his heroic acts in saving a man’s life. We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to Sheriff Daryll Dix and the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office for sending the cavalry to assist us last night.

“We would also like to thank the Barnesville Police Department, Miner Police Department, Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigations for their assistance.

We would like to thank our colleagues at the St Clair County Sheriff’s Office for their quick response in the arrest of Mr. Gordy.”

—

