As Twitchy told you, after Joe Biden announced Kamala Harris as his running mate, Principled Conservative™ Bill Kristol offered up “an innocent thought” about the upcoming debates:

Just an innocent thought: We’ve seen Biden in office for over four decades, and we’ve seen Trump nonstop for the last four years. We’ve seen enough to make up our minds about them. So let’s skip the presidential debates but have three vice-presidential debates. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) August 11, 2020

Because clearly he’s not worried that Joe Biden’s cognitive abilities — or lack thereof — will be an issue facing off against Donald Trump.

Well anyway, we figured Kristol’s innocent thought would be hard to top. And we were right. But if anyone’s up to the challenge, it’s Kristol’s fellow Principled Conservative™ Jennifer Rubin:

Kamala Harris should do a press conference every day at the same time as Trump’s and just rip him apart. — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) August 12, 2020

Now that innocent thought is special on a couple of levels.

First, there’s the unspoken admission that Rubin doesn’t think Biden’s got a chance against Trump on the debate stage.

You just admitted Biden isn’t up to it. — I didn’t vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 12, 2020

Add this to the “Tacit Admission That Biden Can’t Do This Anymore” file. https://t.co/oYU5nilEjL — I didn’t vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 12, 2020

But even more noteworthy is that she took Kristol’s idea a step further and basically just skipped right to Kamala Harris being the de facto Democratic presidential candidate. Don’t have Joe Biden “rip [Trump] apart.” Just have Auntie Kamala do it!

I thought Joe Biden was running for President. — Kambree (@KamVTV) August 12, 2020

Guess not.

Exhibit A in what I talked about on podcast yesterday – Harris is to be treated as the President in all by title. https://t.co/fkjNhxnFva — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 12, 2020

