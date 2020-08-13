https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/giuliani-wray-johnson-fbi/2020/08/13/id/982066

President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, on Thursday blasted FBI Director Christopher Wray, alleging he’s stonewalled information that would have cleared Trump 18 months ago,

In an interview on Newsmax TV’s “The Chris Salcedo Show,” Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City and a onetime federal prosecutor, was grilled about a subpoena to Wray from GOP Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, who accuses the top G-man of slow-walking Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee requests for documents.

“He has deliberately obstructed the delivery of information that would have cleared the president a year, a year and a half ago,” Giuliani charged, giving a thumbs-down and declaring Wray is “not the right guy.”

Giuliani also decried the unrest and violence in Seattle and Portland, Ore., and New York City — all led by Democrats, asserting the demonstrations “stopped being protests a long time ago”

“What we’re seeing — I changed all this,” he said of shooting spikes in New York City.

After 20 years [under GOP leadership], the next Democratic mayor, now we’ve had two months of rioting… 158 police officers injured.”

“Protests. They stopped being protests a long time ago,” he said.

According to Giuliani, Trump cannot directly step in on riot-wracked cities like Portland.

“The president is not a politician by nature,” he said, adding: “The president has offered to help.”

“It’s hard for people to understand, in this area the president does not have much power,” he said. “For the president to intervene it would have to be a level of a true insurrection… Do I think we have a budding insurrection? Yes I do”

