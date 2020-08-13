https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/13/give-trump-the-nobel-peace-prize-president-trump-announces-historic-peace-agreement-between-israel-and-uae/

Breaking news out of D.C. right now where President Trump just announced a “HUGE breakthrough” between Israel and the United Arab Emirates:

Basically, in exchange for normalization between Israel and UAE, Israel will drop its annexation plan of the West Bank:

Full statement here:

It’s a “fascinating diplomatic turn”:

Next step:

It’s happening. . .

