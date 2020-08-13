http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/g0wIDDcGNGs/

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN Newsroom,” Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) stated that the Post Office should be supported as some states choose to increase mail-in voting and he is fine with states making the choice to do mail-in voting, but the Postal Service does not need $25 billion in order to do so. He stated that “A lot of what the Post Office is in arrears about is related to unfunded accrued liability in their pension plans.” And “the entirety of that 25 billion is not related to the COVID crisis.”

Cassidy stated, “A lot of what the Post Office is in arrears about is related to unfunded accrued liability in their pension plans. Yes, there’s been decreased income related to COVID, but the entirety of that 25 billion is not related to the COVID crisis. … And so, if we are going to support the Post Office, as some states do go to mail-in voting, and that’s fine, if a state decides to do that, that’s in our federalist system, that’s okay, then we, I guess, I do agree that we should support the Post Office in that. But don’t conflate that number with the entire 25 billion.”

