Former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell told Newsmax TV on Thursday that former Vice President Joe Biden “wants the Europeans and others to water down” U.S. foreign policy.

Grenell told “John Bachman Now” that Biden and President Donald Trump’s administration “have a fundamentally different view of the world; Joe Biden wants the United States to be the capital of the world, and what the reality is is that Donald Trump wants Washington, D.C., to be the capital of the United States. And we are not going to necessarily wait around for world consensus, and that’s what Joe Biden wants to do is he wants the Europeans and others to water down our policies so that we have this kind of lowest common denominator of foreign policy.”

He added, “And it turns into Jello, it turns into ineffective, U.N.[United Nations]-style programs. And so, what President Trump is saying is that we have to have strings attached to our foreign policy. If we’re going to give hundreds of millions of dollars to countries or regions, we have to be able to say that that money is working. And so, Donald Trump has put strings on our foreign policy, and when we have a situation like the WHO [World Health Organization] or other U.N. programs where it’s not working, Donald Trump says: ‘I’m not gonna pay for it, I’m going to pull out. No, those are strings attached to foreign policy.’”

Grenell concluded that “the Biden-Harris administration would do the same thing” that the Obama-Biden administration did, “which is give the money, be nice, put no strings on it. Try to work behind the scenes to make it better, but don’t cut this, don’t make strings attached to your money, don’t demand that if there aren’t changes to programs that we would cut the money. And so, we just have two fundamentally different views of the world.”

