Former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell told Newsmax TV on Thursday that the United Arab Emirates’ peace deal with Israel is an achievement in “our decades long pursuit of peace in the Middle East.”

Grenell told “John Bachman Now” that “this is historic because it’s a Trump administration realist policy, trying to figure out how to move peace forward. I’d like to actually thank [former President] Barack Obama and [former Vice President] Joe Biden for their contribution to this peace deal.”

“As we know, Joe Biden was the brains for foreign policy in the Obama/Biden administration. If it wasn’t for Joe Biden, we wouldn’t have this peace deal today because what Joe Biden did by coddling up to the Iranian regime and giving them billions of dollars really scared the Middle East and our partners in the Middle East. They saw U.S. policy really darting towards the Iranians and having a weak policy towards the Iranians.

“Now, what has been created is the rest of the region has really decided that they got to have a stronger policy from the Americans. The Trump administration policy of tough sanctions on the Iranians and the combination of really targeting the Soleimani regime part in Iran, which was the killer part, it really sent a strong message to our partners that the Trump administration is going to be realist and they’re going to push for peace.”

