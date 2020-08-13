https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/08/13/guys-he-found-it-ben-shapiro-shares-the-most-biased-stupidest-most-ridiculous-anti-trump-article-of-all-time-congrats-wapo/

There are many, many, many, many, MANY biased, stupid, ridiculous articles out there tearing Trump down (we’ve lost count to be honest), so for Ben Shapiro to claim he’s found the most biased, stupidest, and most ridiculous article perhaps of all time is a big deal.

Take a look.

From WaPo:

But the resonance of the adjective — the way the attack lands, the nuances in connotation — is often different when the recipient is a woman, and different still when that woman is a person of color. Calling a woman nasty, say many experts and women in politics, is another way to deliberately dismiss and demean female politicians.

“It really has become coded language for a woman, and it tries to put her in a place that is unacceptable to society,” said Stephanie Schriock, president of Emily’s List, which works to elect pro-choice Democratic women across the country. “Our society allows for poor behavior by men but has little acceptance for anything but perfection by women, and so a term like ‘nasty’ really is just coded language, at least for a certain piece of the population.”

‘Coded language’.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

What makes this even DUMBER is the opening paragraph itself:

WOWZA. Ben ain’t kiddin’.

We see what they did there.

Fair point, we don’t want to jinx it now, do we?

Same.

Totally unbiased.

Heh.

***

Related:

Annnd HERE we go! Former Hillary hack claims Trump calling Kamala Harris ‘phony’ is SEXIST, trips over the MEN he’s called phony as well

Leaked docs show fed govt. nuclear research lab hosted training for ‘white males’ to deconstruct ‘white male culture’ (screenshots)

Hope and change?! CNN does NOT correct Dem strategist claiming Kamala Harris breaks ‘barrier’ to leadership for Black Americans

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...