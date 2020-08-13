https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/harris-redefines-rioters-coalition-conscience/

Since the death, at the hands of Minneapolis police, of George Floyd, a black man, there have been riots in hundreds of cities across the U.S.

Largely orchestrated by Black Lives Matter and Antifa, they have included rioters, looters, arsonists, murderers, even cop killers.

Now Kamala Harris, the extreme left senator that Joe Biden has picked as a running mate in his pursuit of the Oval Office in this year’s presidential election, calls them a “coalition of conscience.”

BREAKING: Kamala Harris today referred to the protesters “in the streets” — who have included countless rioters, looters, arsonists and cop killers — as a “coalition of conscience.” — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) August 12, 2020

Kamala Harris just said that there is “a new coalition of conscience in our streets.” I don’t know, it looks more like a riot to me. pic.twitter.com/NT6LN2LEWh — Todd Wilken (@toddwilken) August 12, 2020

In an appearance this week with Biden after he picked her, Harris stated, “The president’s mismanagement of the pandemic has plunged us into the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. And we’re experiencing a moral reckoning with racism and historic injustice that has brought a new coalition of conscience to the streets of our country demanding change.”

The riots already are estimated to have inflicted damage in the hundreds of millions – even billions – of dollars. Entire blocks in the Minneapolis downtown were torched. Thousands of individual stores nationwide have been broken into and gutted by “protesters.”

Attorney General William Barr said recently in an interview that the rioters are “intent on “tearing down the system” and protesters’ tactics are “fascistic.”

Just last weekend, hundreds of rioters smashed businesses up and down Chicago’s Magnificent Mile. Police chase suspects toting bags full of goods.

The threats actually have prompted a reaction, as a report confirms that several dozen Black Lives Matter demonstrators at a weekend protest in Minden, Nevada, were outnumbered.

Some of the counterprotesters were armed, a report said.

That clash came just days after Douglas County Sheriff Dan Coverley said that the local library should not bother calling 911 for help after board members publicly considered a statement opposing “all forms of racism, hatred, inequality and injustice.”

