Posted by Kane on August 13, 2020 1:06 am

Cop saves man in wheelchair from oncoming train…

LODI, Calif. — According to the Lodi Police Department, Officer Erica Urrea was near Lodi Avenue just before 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, when she saw a man in a wheelchair stuck on a set of railroad tracks. While the man tried to free his chair, the railroad cross arm started to come down with a train headed his way.

