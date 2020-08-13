https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/hillary-clinton-doesnt-rule-serving-biden-administration-ready-help-way-can-video/

Hillary Clinton just won’t go away.

Twice failed presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton didn’t rule out serving in a Biden Administration.

“I’m ready to help in any way I can,” Hillary Clinton said during her conversation with a 19th Washington reporter.

Via The 19th:

TRENDING: Dallas Soccer Star Reggie Cannon Calls Fans “Disgusting” for Booing and Chanting “USA!” as Players Knelt for National Anthem

When asked if she would take a role in a potential Biden administration, former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton didn’t entirely rule it out. But for now, she’s focused on getting Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, elected.

“I’m ready to help in any way I can because I think this will be a moment where every American — I don’t care what party you are, I don’t care what age, race, gender, I don’t care — every American should want to fix our country,” Clinton said in a conversation with 19th Washington correspondent Amanda Becker. “So if you’re asked to serve, you should certainly consider that.

In the conversation, part of The 19th Represents Summit, Clinton said she will continue to fundraise for Democratic candidates, both virtually and in person, and support organizations that strengthen the country’s voting infrastructure and increase voter turnout. She is especially focused on defending vote-by-mail and combating what she called a “hostile takeover” of the United States Postal Service by the Trump administration.