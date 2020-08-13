https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/hillary-clinton-says-she-would-be-willing-serve-bidens-administration?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

On Thursday, Hillary Clinton said she would consider serving in the Biden administration, should the former vice president win this November’s election.

“I’m ready to help in any way I can,” said the former Secretary of State at The 19th Represents Summit.

Clinton previously served alongside Joe Biden during President Obama’s first term.

“I think this will be a moment where every American — I don’t care what party you are, I don’t care what age, race, gender, I don’t care — every American should want to fix our country … So if you’re asked to serve, you should certainly consider that,” said the former presidential candidate on Thursday.

Earlier in the week, Clinton expressed her support for Joe Biden’s running mate pick, California Sen. Kamala Harris, in a tweet:

I’m thrilled to welcome @KamalaHarris to a historic Democratic ticket. She’s already proven herself to be an incredible public servant and leader. And I know she’ll be a strong partner to @JoeBiden. Please join me in having her back and getting her elected.

Hillary Clinton, along with her husband, former President Bill Clinton, are set to deliver speeches at the Democratic National Convention this week.

