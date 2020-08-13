https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/hookah-party-bus/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR BREAKING NEWS HOMEPAGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!

Meh, I’ve seen worse, but leftists seem particularly disturbed by the lack of masks…

Dozens swarmed the bus for about 15 minutes of partying.

“By the time supervision got there, the group had disbanded,” Cipriano said.

The MTA is now working with the NYPD to identify the partygoers.

“Really an egregious, unfortunate incident that not only breaks the law, but also violates transit rules and puts our bus operator at risk as well as putting the group at risk. Not only is it unfortunate, but it’s really something that we want to work closely with our partners in the NYPD,” Cipriano said.

The driver walked away unharmed, but the bus had to be disinfected before continuing on its route