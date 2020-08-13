https://nypost.com/2020/08/12/teen-in-critical-condition-after-being-set-on-fire-in-nyc/

A teenager was killed Wednesday after being set afire in a Bronx apartment building during a dispute, cops said.

The 18-year-old victim, identified by police as Winston Ortiz, was stabbed three times and then doused with gasoline and set aflame with a match on the fifth floor of 1045 Woodycrest Ave. in Highbridge at about 3 p.m.

Police sources said the suspect entered the building about 10 minutes before Ortiz — who does not live there — and then carried out the attack.

Two neighbors in the building doused the flames using buckets of water ­before EMTs arrived.

Ortiz was taken to Harlem Hospital, where he later died.

A building resident, a 34-year-old mother, said she was alerted to the grisly scene by a teenage girl screaming in the hallway.

“I step outside. I saw flames,” said the woman, who asked that she not be identified.

“I thought her apartment was on fire. And when I go over there, I saw a guy in flames all over his body.”

The witness and the mother of the screaming girl, who lives on the sixth floor of the building, ­grabbed buckets and poured water onto the burning victim.

It’s unclear if the teen girl and the victim are acquainted.

The incident left the 34-year-old witness rattled.

“I got very scared because I have my girls here” in the building, she said. “It’s ­really concerning.”

The attack came a day after two men were shot on a street corner near the building, cops said.

Police at the Bronx apartment building where a teen was reportedly set on fire.Peter Gerber

A 21-year-old man was struck seven times in the shooting at 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

The other victim, 37, was shot in the foot, police said.

Both victims were taken to Lincoln Hospital and are expected to recover, authorities said.

It’s unclear if the two incidents are connected. No arrests had been made as of Wednesday night.

Additional reporting by Kenneth Garger

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

