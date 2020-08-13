http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/tOwgnGWmDKI/

Hundreds of protesters in Bend, Oregon, swarmed and blocked two unmarked Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE) buses in a hotel parking lot after ICE arrested two illegal aliens with criminal records, according to a series of videos and tweets.

According to DHS, the two foreign nationals arrested in #BendOregon have a history of violent criminal behavior. That didn’t matter to the mob, who prevented the lawful arrest and caused a stand off for 12 hours. — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 13, 2020

The two men were reportedly detained in the morning and after news of the arrests spread, protesters reportedly drove from all around Oregon to surround the buses carrying the men. Bend police reportedly showed up in SWAT gear they were wearing while training at the time, but later wore standard uniforms.

Acting Deputy Department of Homeland Security Secretary Ken Cuccinelli tweeted that the two detained men were “criminal aliens presenting a danger to public safety” and “each had a history of criminal violent behavior.”

He tweeted:

The law enforcement activity in Bend, Oregon is part of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s mission to arrest criminal aliens presenting a danger to public safety and take them off the street. The two individuals arrested each had a history of criminal violent behavior. While ICE respects the rights of people to voice their opinion peacefully, that does not include illegally interfering with their federal law enforcement duties. ICE will take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of its officers and detainees, and will vigorously pursue prosecution against anyone who puts them in harm’s way.

Going on now. pic.twitter.com/R3TyPAsNoI — Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli (@HomelandKen) August 13, 2020

Bend Mayor Sally Russell issued a series of tweets, saying that she did not support ICE, but also said the detained men had warrants out for their arrest and that it was not a “sweep for undocumented immigrants.”

I’ve been informed that both men being detained have warrants out for their arrest. This is not a sweep for undocumented immigrants. Let’s please keep our community safe. Please leave peacefully. — Sally Russell (@SallyForBend) August 12, 2020

After hours of protest, Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz notified protesters that federal law enforcement officers were arriving “to ensure the safety of their employees.”

The standoff between protesters and Customs and Border Patrol agents lasted more than 10 hours and ended just before midnight, after federal agents took the two men off a bus, according to Oregon Public Broadcasting journalist Emily Cureton.

Hours later, Mark Morgan, the senior official performing the duties of the commissioner of CBP, tweeted, “CBP stands ready to support any law enforcement agency who needs assistance. Proud to support @ICEgov in Oregon.”

CBP stands ready to support any law enforcement agency who needs assistance. Proud to support @ICEgov in Oregon. https://t.co/3ptqM86yXs — CBP Mark Morgan (@CBPMarkMorgan) August 13, 2020

Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel said he attended the protest to “broker a resolution with DHS, to no avail.” After the protest ended, he tweeted, “I’ve never been so disgusted by my government and so proud of my community.”

I’ve never been so disgusted by my government and so proud of my community. — John Hummel (@john_hummel) August 13, 2020

Cureton tweeted earlier in the day that a Presbyterian pastor said the crowd would buy time for the American Civil Liberties Union to file paperwork on behalf of the detained men.

Presbyterian pastor Morgan schmidt tells crowd the crowd is buying time for aclu Attys to file paperwork and that even tho it seems like nothings changing, please stay here. pic.twitter.com/hvzJ1B03TR — Emily Cureton (@emilycureton) August 13, 2020

Bend, Oregon, is a small town in central Oregon that has become a hotbed of far-left activism. It is local several hours away from Portland, where Antifa has rioted nearly every night for the last several months, attacking a federal courthouse and clashing with local and federal law enforcement.

On Wednesday evening, they burned a pig head, a Trump flag, and launched fireworks, rocks, bottles, and eggs at police.

Antifa in downtown Portland are burning another pig head wearing a cop hat outside the Justice Center. They also burn a Trump flag. Video by @TheHannahRay #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/g5mRQKyStN — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 13, 2020

Commercial Grade Fireworks, Rocks, Bottles, and Eggs Launched at Officers during Mass Gathering Outside of Justice Center (Photo) https://t.co/fLUnGo8MuU pic.twitter.com/UjUKEGHMpD — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 13, 2020

