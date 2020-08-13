https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/13/i-heard-you-arent-alive-anymore-thehermancain-is-still-triggering-dopey-lib-blue-checks/

On August 11, Herman Cain’s daughter, Dr. Melanie Cain Gallo, explained in a post on HermanCain.com how things will work going forward now that he’s sadly passed away due to complications from COVID-19. An excerpt:

So we will continue. We’ve decided here at Cain HQ that we will go on using this platform to share the information and ideas he believed in. He often talked about the site going on once he was ready to step away from it. We had hoped he could enjoy reading it in his retirement, but he made it clear he wanted it to go on. While we’re going to do it mainly with the same people and voices you’ve been familiar with for the past eight years, there will be many exciting new additions to the Herman Cain legacy. In addition to being known as a political and media personality, my dad was known for being a brilliant business leader, motivator, and unwavering positive thinker. So, by combining my own background and work in business psychology and coaching with Dad’s insightful leadership works (both released and some unreleased), we will also be introducing The Cain Leadership Institute. It will be a place for leaders worldwide to learn how to reach their own levels of happiness based on the happiness principles of Do-Love-Hope that Dad always lived by.

And they’ll be rebranding his social media accounts:

First, the site and our social media platforms will now go under the name The Cain Gang. Dad came up with this name himself. He truly valued the sharp, creative, insightful minds of his editorial team and he would not want them to stop doing what they do best! As usual, he had the best branding ideas and we see no reason to try to improve on it.

Now, if you change your username on Twitter, you lose the blue check. There’s a process to go through to keep the verification badge, but it looks like the Twitter account is still @THEHermanCain. And this has lib blue-checks, well, doing their thing:

I heard you aren’t alive anymore — Dr. Strategy (tenured, unremovable) (@inthesedeserts) August 13, 2020

Obligatory HCQ “joke”:

The so called “scientists” scoff at hydroxychloroquine, but look, it brought Herman Cain back https://t.co/gksyFX39hB — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) August 13, 2020

Wow, classy:

I’m just going to go ahead and assume you are in Hell. Cause no way I’m going to be on social media when I get to Heaven — Ricky Smith (@Rickonia) August 13, 2020

Sure, get Rick Wilson involved in this, too:

Um @THEHermanCain can you please come on the new abnormal? We know you’re dead but we only need audio. @TheRickWilson — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) August 13, 2020

Are you really that curious? It took 30 seconds to figure this out:

Don’t you just want to know who is controlling the account? I wonder if it’s not the family. This feels like a “not-the-family” move. Like maybe they don’t have control of the account anymore? Maybe Herman Cain gave control to an affiliated organization to the Trump campaign? — Rachel Joy Larris (@RachelLarris) August 13, 2020

It’s the pinned tweet, even:

There is news from Cain HQ. The mission continues… https://t.co/LnxmoZDHRu — The Cain Gang (@THEHermanCain) August 12, 2020

What’s sad is that they actually think they’re being funny:

But, they’re not:

⁦@Verizon⁩ can you tell me what plan ⁦@THEHermanCain⁩ is on? He has great cell reception pic.twitter.com/ArwjkxoA6e — Kendell Marvel (@kendellmarvel) August 13, 2020

No, getting triggered by this is what’s sick:

Who is doing these personalised tweets from a dead man’s account? It’s kind of sick. — Mike P Williams (@Mike_P_Williams) August 13, 2020

And Cain’s work will, sadly for libs, go on:

That’s some serious dedication to a losing cause. Maybe it was in the COVID-19 death waiver. — 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) August 13, 2020



