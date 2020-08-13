https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/begins-black-lives-matter-mob-demands-white-people-move-homes-leave-black-people-video/

Coming soon to a Democrat-run city near you!

A Black Lives Matter mob held a rally in a gentrified neighborhood reportedly in Seattle on Wednesday where they demanded that white people leave their homes and give them to black people.

Via Mark Dice.

Here is more video:

[embedded content]
