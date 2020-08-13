https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/13/its-not-about-your-rights-president-joe-biden-and-vice-president-kamala-harris-call-for-mask-mandate-nationwide-video/

Joe Biden only announced Kamala Harris as his running mate a couple of days ago, but they’re already getting a jump-start on wanting to tell everyone what to do:

Oh?

Shoot first, ask questions later.

We’d definitely like to see the Venn diagram for that.

It’s good to get a taste of what we can expect from a Biden/Harris administration.

