Joe Biden only announced Kamala Harris as his running mate a couple of days ago, but they’re already getting a jump-start on wanting to tell everyone what to do:

JOE BIDEN: “Every single American should be wearing a mask when they are outside for the next three months at a minimum.” “The estimates by the experts are it will save over 40,000 lives.” “It’s not about your rights. It’s about your responsibility.” pic.twitter.com/iaZGDF8uZ8 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 13, 2020

#BREAKING: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris call for nationwide mask mandate. Joe Biden: “Let’s institute a mask mandate nationwide.” Sen. Kamala Harris: “That’s what real leadership looks like.” pic.twitter.com/pCu6ByCGjZ — The Hill (@thehill) August 13, 2020

Where would they get the constitutional authority for this, and which federal force would they activate to enforce it, exactly? https://t.co/DjyCkijqmu — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 13, 2020

Shoot first, ask questions later.

Are the same people complaining when federal law enforcement is sent to stop destruction of federal property now proposing we send the feds to yell at you about masks? — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 13, 2020

We’d definitely like to see the Venn diagram for that.

Flags in the background, talks about national mandates. This looks more like they’re play-acting as President in this moment than actually campaigning. https://t.co/Z8uEYaY8cj — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) August 13, 2020

It’s good to get a taste of what we can expect from a Biden/Harris administration.

GP The implicit threat of violent government force followed with the actual use of violent government force just like all laws. https://t.co/vmpzVjJNrD — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) August 13, 2020

Remember when Kamala Harris said she wanted a national ban on plastic straws? “Real leadership” is apparently ordinary tyranny https://t.co/INPnws2UIR — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 13, 2020

