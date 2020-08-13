https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/jeanine-pirro-predicts-something-will-happen-biden-november/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Fox News host Jeanine Pirro said she has a “strong feeling” Joe Biden’s name won’t appear on ballots in November.

“For some reason, I just have this feeling that Joe Biden isn’t going to be on the ticket,” Pirro said Wednesday on Fox News’s The Five. “I have a sense that something’s going to happen before the election, and he’s not even going to be on the ticket, so don’t even ask me if he’s going to make the four years.”

She made the comment right after Biden, 77, made his first public appearance with Sen. Kamala Harris since picking her as his running mate.

