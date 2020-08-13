https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/jihadi-joe-has-some-serious-nerve/

Biden accuses Trump of ‘coddling terrorists,’ while Joe opposed the raid on Osama bin Laden’s compound and the deadly, brilliant strike on Qasem Soleimani.

Mad Liberals responded with this…

