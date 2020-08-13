https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/jihadi-joe-has-some-serious-nerve/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR BREAKING NEWS HOMEPAGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!
.@JoeBiden just accused @realDonaldTrump of “coddling terrorists”
Reminder: Biden opposed the raid on Osama bin Laden’s compound. He also opposed the strike on Qasem Soleimani. pic.twitter.com/hUJCtj16wu
— Chris Martin (@chrisjdmartin) August 12, 2020
Biden accuses Trump of ‘coddling terrorists,’ while Joe opposed the raid on Osama bin Laden’s compound and the deadly, brilliant strike on Qasem Soleimani.
Mad Liberals responded with this…
— Mad Liberals (@mad_liberals) August 12, 2020