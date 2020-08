https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/jobless-claims-end-streak-weeks-1-million/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — The number of new applications for unemployment benefits last week was 963,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday, as jobless claims for the first time dropped below a million after 20 consecutive weeks of being above that figure

Economist had projected that claims would total 1.1 million.

Still, the persistently high number of claims suggests the jobs recovery is moving at a slow pace.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook