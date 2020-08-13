https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/joe-biden-kamala-harris-call-nationwide-mask-mandate-starting-immediately-refuse-take-questions-reporters-video/

Someone needs to tell Joe Biden he is not the President of the United States.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris delivered remarks after their Covid-19 roundtable on Thursday and called for a “nationwide mask mandate starting immediately.”

“Let’s institute a mask mandate nationwide, starting immediately and we will save lives.” said Biden. “The estimate is that we will save over 40,000 lives in the next 3 months if that is done.”

40,000 lives? What is Biden talking about?

WATCH:

BREAKING: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris call for a “nationwide face mask mandate” without explaining the specifics of how that would work. pic.twitter.com/KtXT2PxCkC — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 13, 2020

Kamala Harris then referred to President Trump as the “occupant of the White House.”

Harris also said that people should be demanding to know when they are going to get vaccinated.

Harris refused to take any questions.

She quickly rushed away from the lectern and walked over to Joe Biden.

They both refused to take questions from reporters!

“We’ll talk about that later!” Biden said to reporters as they both walked away.

WATCH:

Kamala Harris refers to President Trump as “the current occupant of the White House” and says people should demand to know when they are going to get vaccinated. Even Dr. Fauci has said that progress on the vaccine is coming in ‘record time’. Harris refused to take questions. pic.twitter.com/iOIof54Oe1 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 13, 2020

