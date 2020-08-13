https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/joe-biden-kamala-harris-call-nationwide-mask-mandate-starting-immediately-refuse-take-questions-reporters-video/

Someone needs to tell Joe Biden he is not the President of the United States.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris delivered remarks after their Covid-19 roundtable on Thursday and called for a “nationwide mask mandate starting immediately.”

“Let’s institute a mask mandate nationwide, starting immediately and we will save lives.” said Biden. “The estimate is that we will save over 40,000 lives in the next 3 months if that is done.”

40,000 lives? What is Biden talking about?

TRENDING: Dallas Soccer Star Reggie Cannon Calls Fans “Disgusting” for Booing and Chanting “USA!” as Players Knelt for National Anthem

WATCH:

Kamala Harris then referred to President Trump as the “occupant of the White House.”

Harris also said that people should be demanding to know when they are going to get vaccinated.

Harris refused to take any questions.

She quickly rushed away from the lectern and walked over to Joe Biden.

They both refused to take questions from reporters!

“We’ll talk about that later!” Biden said to reporters as they both walked away.

WATCH:

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...