Hollywood actor, far-left agitator, and conspiracy monger John Cusack fired off his latest unhinged rant theorizing to his 1.6 million Twitter followers that President Donald Trump is “the anti Christ for dummies.”

“Trump is basically a test run for true evil: the anti christ for dummies,” John Cusack said. “The gods saying We’re going to give you a version so obvious with such Unimaginable Stupididty & abject cretinism & sloth – to show how decadent & empty yr culture & institutions have become – change.”

The last time we heard from the Sen. Bernie Sanders supporter and regular Trump-basher, Cusack was asking if America needs “to see massacres torture & mutilated corpses to act?”

“Trump & criminal thug barr with mc connel & the many deathkkult apparatchiks deep in their death spiral endgame – Secret police burning cities – gassing mothers Shooting protestors in face Billy clubbing vets,” the 2012 star’s conspiracy-filled tweet read last month.

In fact, John Cusack was obsessed with the idea that the violence that has gripped the city of Portland, Oregon, was apparently part of President Trump’s supposed plan to create mass unrest in a major American city so he could “illegally hold power.”

“Straight up stormtroopers – secret police – fascism,” John Cusack said in July, posting a video of law enforcement officials standing in the streets of Portland. “Storm troopers – Barr’s secret police maybe ice border people – prison guards – who knows – soooo…no prisons or borders in Portland,bill – go to jail.”

Storm troopers – Barr’s secret police maybe ice border people – prison guards – who knows – soooo…no prisons or borders in Portland,bill – go to jail @CatRivendell: WHO. ARE. THESE. THUGS?? https://t.co/8TaETfqPAA” — John Cusack (@johncusack) July 20, 2020

