At Monday’s news conference, Orange Man Bad brushed off a shooting on the White House perimeter, returned to the podium, and proceeded to shove his executive orders so far up Democrats’ agenda they could all taste Coppertone.

He hammered the Democrats’ mail-in voting initiative as election interference worse than anything from China, Russia, or Iran.

POTUS had a point. In New York’s 12th Congressional District primary, for example, mail-in voting has created a disaster that could only be topped by the cooperative brainstorming of Rube Goldberg and the Marquis de Sade on acid. After two months, New Yorkers still have no clear winner, and court cases are flying.

What kind of chaos would ensue if mail-in voting happened nationwide in November, and there were no clear winners after weeks and weeks of struggle?

What if mail-in voting created such obfuscation of reality that the popular vote could not be translated into the requisite minimum of 270 electoral votes needed for either candidate to win?

Under the Constitution’s 12th Amendment, the election of the president would be thrown to an immediate ballot vote in the House of Representatives. The vice president would be elected by ballot in the Senate.

Does anyone doubt that Nancy Pelosi’s House would elect Joe Biden?

The Senate surely would elect the Republican incumbent vice president, Mike Pence.

But wait! There’s more!

Now that Kamala Harris has been named as Joe Biden’s vice-presidential running mate, her career as an unexpurgated opportunist may be reaching its zenith. After all, her first government job at age 29 was as an appointee to the California Medical Assistance Commission, a $72,000-a-year ($120,000 today) plum awarded for being Willie Brown’s bimbo. This, of course, reduces Kamala’s self-proclaimed and much-vaunted feminist stance to mere, well, lip service.

Yet Kamala-the-career-opportunist is now already being talked about on CNN as the replacement for Joe Biden before he gets to the White House.

So the sequence goes like this: mail-in voting causes a tie in the Electoral College, Joe Biden resigns his candidacy, the Democratic National Committee substitutes Harris, and the former first bimbo of San Francisco becomes president of the United States.

Not so fast. There is always a Republican trump card: At the last moment, Donald Trump removes himself as a candidate for president and Mike Pence takes over as the nominee. He and the Republican National Committee then appoint Donald Trump as his vice-presidential running mate.

And then, the Senate confirms Donald Trump as vice president.

Imagine the fun when Kamala and The Donald are sworn in!

And how long before President Harris is driven absolutely freaking bonkers by The-Donald-In-Overdrive, whereupon the 25th Amendment is mercifully invoked upon her?

Donald Trump becomes President. And maybe runs again in 2024.

Advice to the Left bent on obfuscating reality with mail-in voting: Just pause for a moment, take a deep breath, and smell the Coppertone.

