Sen. Kamala Harris, Joe Biden’s newly picked running mate, was rated the “most liberal” U.S. senator in 2019, beating out Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Democratic Socialist, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusettstan).

The rating was compiled by GovTrack, an organization that tracks U.S. lawmakers’ voting records and touts itself as “one of the oldest government transparency websites in the world.”

“Our unique ideology analysis assigns a score to Members of Congress according to their legislative behavior by how similar the pattern of bills and resolutions they cosponsor are to other Members of Congress,” the group says on its website. “The score can be interpreted as a conservative — liberal scale, although of course it only takes into account a small aspect of reality.”

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) comes in at No.1 “most conservative,” with a 1.0 rating. Harris comes in No. 100, with a 0.0 rating.

The website said Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was second most liberal and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) third most liberal, with and Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) in fourth.

The Trump campaign pointed out the rating on Wednesday as it hit back on the The New York Times calling Harris a “pragmatic moderate.”

“Reminder: GovTrack ranked Senator Kamala Harris the most liberal member of the U.S. Senate in 2019, farther left than Elizabeth Warren, Ed Markey, and even Bernie Sanders,” the campaign said in an email. “Kamala Harris is a radical left-wing liberal, despite what the New York Times may say.”

The website also said Harris “was 3rd most absent in votes compared to All Senators — Harris missed 61.9% of votes (265 of 428 votes) in 2019.” And the site said the California Democrat

“got their bills out of committee the 2nd least often compared to Senate Sophomores.”

She introduced exactly one bill that became law.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel also ripped Biden, saying he “didn’t just select a vice-presidential candidate, he chose the person who would actually be in charge the next four years if he is somehow able to win.”

“Kamala Harris’ extreme positions, from raising taxes to abolishing private health insurance to comparing law enforcement officials to the KKK, show that the left-wing mob is controlling Biden’s candidacy, just like they would control him as president,” she said. “These radical policies might be popular among liberals, but they are well outside the mainstream for most Americans.”

