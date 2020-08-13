https://www.westernjournal.com/lawmakers-urge-trump-admin-end-tax-breaks-abortions-guise-health-care/

Over 100 members of Congress sent a letter on Wednesday calling for President Donald Trump’s administration to end tax deductions for abortions.

In a letter addressed to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, 23 senators and 80 representatives urged the Treasury Department “to take swift action to issue new regulations to protect innocent human life by ending tax breaks for abortion under the guise of medical care.”

Thank you @SenatorBraun and Rep. @WarrenDavidson for leading 103 members of Congress to urge @stevenmnuchin1 to issue new regs to protect innocent human life by ending tax breaks for abortion under the guise of medical care. https://t.co/bO14JCu5Ix — Susan B. Anthony List (@SBAList) August 13, 2020

“Any procedure for which a successful outcome depends on the death of a living human being, born or unborn, cannot be considered health care,” the letter read.

“Abortion is not health care, as it takes an innocent human life,” Republican Montana Sen. Steve Daines, who joined lawmakers in sending the letter, told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “The IRS should reverse its misguided policy.”

The lawmakers noted in the letter that following the passage of Roe v. Wade, IRS officials determined that “amounts paid for any legal abortion are tax-deductible as ‘medical care.’”

The senators and representatives insist that the holding must be reversed with regard to abortion.

“Every human life from the moment of conception is invaluable,” Republican Indiana Sen. Mike Braun said in a statement provided to the DCNF.

“Taking the life of an unborn child through abortion is certainly not health care, and should not be treated as such.”

A number of pro-life organizations, including the March for Life, the Susan B. Anthony List and Americans United for Life, have endorsed the letter, according to a news release from the Senate Pro-Life Caucus.

