https://newsthud.com/columbia-sportswear-announces-multiyear-sponsorship-with-bubba-wallace-as-brand-ambassador/

While Bubba Wallace has yet to win a NASCAR race, he has racked up another sponsor.

Wednesday, Columbia Sportswear announced a multiyear sponsorship with Bubba Wallace, with Wallace as a “brand ambassador.”

Columbia President Joe Boyle said “with COVID there’s not a lot of sports that have been on and with popular culture and everything Bubba has stood up for, we had really been watching him as he rose to national attention.”

Wallace has scored other sponsorships since rising to national fame as well.

The popular headphone company Beats by Dre tweeted last month.

We weren’t going to announce this until later this week, but hate cannot win the day. No one should ever be asked to apologize for standing up for what’s right — we are proud to welcome @bubbawallace to the Beats by Dr. Dre family.