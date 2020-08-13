https://www.theblaze.com/news/legoland-dallas-minifigure-social-distancing

Parents can feel safe bringing their children to the reopening of the iconic LEGOLAND Discovery Center in Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas, now that staff at the attraction have ensured the inanimate figurines that populate the grounds are properly socially distanced.

John Sullwold, communications manager for the park, made the announcement in a press release Thursday, notifying patrons that the hundreds of minifigures that live in Miniland have been meticulously moved 6 inches apart (per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines?) to “ensure they stay safe, happy and bricktastic.”

Due to the move, kids and their families can rest assured they will be able to enjoy the attraction without fear of getting sick, or worse, being inadvertently taught by example that not abiding by social distancing guidelines is OK.

The press release stated:

Sometimes it’s the little things that can make the biggest impact. LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Dallas/Fort Worth is socially distancing many of the LEGO® Minfigures in the attraction’s iconic Miniland. Master Model Builder Thaddeus Bennett is meticulously moving many of the hundreds of Minifigures in Miniland 6 inches apart to ensure they stay safe, happy and bricktastic. Miniland is a giant cityscape made out of over a million LEGO bricks including iconic Dallas/Fort Worth building and locations, and it is one of the guest’s favorite attraction features. Kids and families of all ages can spot these newly distanced Minifgures in Miniland as they explore the now reopen attraction.

Included in the press release was a video of the project undertaken by Master Model Builder Thaddeus Bennett, in which Bennett painstakingly uses a tape measure to mark the distance between the figurines and move them apart from each other.

Warning: Bennett does not appear to be using gloves in the video.

As part of the reopening, Sullwold said, the park will also be implementing social distancing measures for human guests as well as taking additional precautions such as limiting capacity and cleaning surfaces before each play time.

LEGOLAND will also be honoring medical professionals who have worked tirelessly on the front lines during the pandemic by donating a free ticket to a local health care worker for every guest who tags the attraction in a social media post during their visit.

