Michael Cohen has released the cover and an excerpt from his new tell-all book that focuses on his time spent with President Donald Trump, a man he claims wanted him dead.

Cohen shared the news on Thursday to Twitter with a photo of the cover of the book, “Disloyal: A Memoir. The true story of the former personal attorney to President Donald J. Trump,” with the caption: “Coming Soon.”

In addition to revealing the cover, Cohen, who pleaded guilty to lying to Congress and is currently serving a three-year prison sentence in home confinement, also released a 3,700-word forward from the book.

“The President of the United Stated wanted me dead,” Cohen said on the book’s website. “Or, let me say it the way Donald Trump would: He wouldn’t mind if I was dead. That was how Trump talked.”

Cohen continued:

Like a mob boss, using language carefully calibrated to convey his desires and demands, while at the same time employing deliberate indirection to insulate himself and avoid actually ordering a hit on his former personal attorney, confidant, consigliere, and, at least in my heart, adopted son.

Cohen said in regards to collusion throughout the 2016 presidential election:

Both sides were wrong. I knew that the reality was much more complicated and dangerous. Trump had colluded with the Russians, but not in the sophisticated ways imagined by his detractors. I also knew that the Mueller investigation was not a witch-hunt.

“Trump had cheated in the election, with Russian connivance, as you will discover in these pages, because doing anything—and I mean anything—to ‘win’ has always been his business model and way of life,” he added.

In another portion of his book, Cohen claimed President Trump has “no real friends.” Cohen stated:

There are reasons why there has never been an intimate portrait of Donald Trump, the man. In part, it’s because he has a million acquaintances, pals and hangers-on, but no real friends. He has no one he trusts to keep his secrets. For ten years, he certainly had me, and I was always there for him, and look what happened to me.

Cohen goes on to claim that he “was an active and eager participant” in the “president’s rise,” mentioning golden showers at a sex club and tax fraud.

“From golden showers in a sex club in Vegas, to tax fraud, to deals with corrupt officials from the former Soviet Union, to catch and kill conspiracies to silence Trump’s clandestine lovers, I wasn’t just a witness to the president’s rise—I was an active and eager participant,” Cohen said.

In concluding the newly released forward on the site, Cohen wrote, “One last thing I can say with great confidence, as you turn the page and meet the real real Donald Trump for the first time: This is a book the President of the United States does not want you to read.”

To read the forward, click here.

